TTD gears up for Maha Kumbh Mela in UP

Tirupati: TTD JEO for health and education Goutami asked the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the Maha Kumbh Mela scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj of Uttara Pradesh next year.

The JEO held a review at the TTD administrative building in Tirupati on Tuesday evening with the officials of various departments to discuss the arrangements to be made on behalf of TTD for the devotees tak-ing part in Kumbh Mela that lasts for about 45 days.

She said as per the instructions of TTD EO J Syamala Rao, the model temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy has to come up in such a way that the Northern devotees should feel and experience the presence of the Lord of Seven Hills in the Maha Kumbh Mela itself.

Goutami instructed that the officials of various departments of TTD should coordinate from time to time and provide better facilities to the devotees. Religious events like Srivari Kalyanotsavam, Chakra Snanam etc., should be performed in aa befitting manner to impress the devotees especially the North devotees, she said.

The officials concerned were told to take up electrical illumination and flower decorations to enhance the glory of the model temple coming up in 2.5 acre land.

The TTD vigilance and security officials are asked to coordinate with the UP Police officials and take up strong security arrangements.

In connection with the Mahakumbh Mela, dharmic programmes, bhajans should be organised, live broadcast should be provided by SVBC on special days, and the public relations department should co-ordinate with various departments of TTD to carry out extensive campaign, she directed the concerned.

One of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopala Deekshitulu, HDPP secretary Raghunath, DPP programme officer Rajagopal and other officers participated in the review.