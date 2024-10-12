TTD gears up for sacred Chakrasnanam today

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made elaborate arrangements for the grand Chakrasnanam ritual, scheduled to take place at Srivari Pushkarini in Tirumala on Saturday morning.

This sacred event is part of the annual Brahmotsavam and marks the conclusion of the nine-day festivities dedicated to Lord Venkateswara.

The Chakrasnanam ritual will be performed to the Sudarshana Chakram, a disc-like weapon of Lord Vishnu known for its 108 serrated edges, symbolising the destruction of negative forces.

The Vedic scholars will bathe the sacred Sudarshana Chakra, also referred to as Chakrattalwar, in the holy waters of Pushkarini amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns.

Prior to this, a customary Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed to the processional deities-Lord Malayappa Swamy and his two consorts, Sridevi and Bhudevi-at Sri Bhu Varahaswamy temple. The sacred ritual draws deep significance from the Puranas, as the Sudarshana Chakra is believed to have the power to ward off negative energies and protect devotees from harm.

Thousands of devotees are expected to gather at Srivari Pushkarini to take a holy dip during the Chakrasnanam. To facilitate the large crowd, TTD and the district police have put in place extensive security measures.

The auspicious time for the ritual has been set between 6 am and 9 am while TTD officials have appealed to devotees to be patient and not rush, assuring them that the sanctity of bathing in the sacred waters will remain throughout the day.

In preparation for the event, TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, held a review meeting with various department heads at the Brahmotsavam Cell in Tirumala.

The EO urged employees to maintain the same level of dedication and spirit on the final day of the festival. He emphasised the importance of ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for devotees during the Chakrasnanam.

Special arrangements have been made this year, with improved entry and exit points and dedicated dressing rooms for male and female devotees. The EO directed the health, sanitation, medical and vigilance departments to stay vigilant and active, ensuring that the event proceeds without any disruptions.

CV&SO Sridhar was instructed to coordinate efforts with the police to manage the large crowds, as the capacity of Pushkarini is limited. The Engineering wing has placed information boards to guide devotees and safety measures have been heightened due to the restricted space. Swimmers have been deployed every 20 meters inside Pushkarini, alongside personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with 40 life jackets also on hand.

JEOs M Goutami and V Veerabrahmam, Chief Engineer Satyanarayana and others, who pledged their support to make the ritual a safe and spiritually uplifting experience for all.