TTD gets licence to sell compost from waste

Tirumala: TTD Executive OfficerDr K S Jawahar Reddy said TTD has successfully procured licence for auction-cum-sale of compost produced from garbage waste collected in Tirumala. Speaking to media after inspecting both solid and sewage treatment and waste water management plants at Tirumala, the EO said 6,000 tonnes of manures made from decomposed degradable biowaste (garbage) was ready for auction-sale.

Earlier accompanied by the Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, the EO inspected the Anna Prasadam potu, (temple kitchen)and Laddu Prasadam potu at Srivari temple, Boondi potu behind Srivari temple, Sannidhanam rest house, and Ashwini hospital, solid and sewage water treatment and waste water management centres.

He said the entire solid and wet waste of Tirumala was packed and transformed into ready to use manures. He said TTD has invited suggestions from experts on recycling of both liquid and solid wastes. He said drain waters of Tirumala were already used for gardening purposes and studies are now underway for its use in non-drinking purposes like toilets. He instructed engineering officials to explore options for use of drain waters so as to reduce water demand in Tirumala. Reddy enquired about security and vigilance arrangements at the Potu in Srivari temple. Later he visited the solid waste management plant at Kakulakonda region and was briefed by officials as to how fertiliser was made from wastes and the precautionary steps taken. The EO also inspected the liquid waste management plant located near the Kalyana Vedika and reviewed the safety measures.