TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi pats student for artistic skills

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi appreciated the artistic talent of a TTD-run Junior College student for his artistic skills of making best out of waste.

Going into details, M Omkar, son of M Madhusudhan from Kadiri of Anantapur district, who is in his second year BiPC in SV Junior College here, has had a passion towards drawing since his childhood. After his college hours, he used to make crafts out of old newspapers and mastered this art on his own, creating a wide range of artifacts.

He recently completed making the replica of Sri Venkateswara Swamy with waste papers and made it a beautiful image with colours after working on it for a couple of months. He is now working making replica of Goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi. The boy met the JEO in her chamber at the TTD administrative building here on Friday.

While giving him a pat on the back, she said students with such extra-curricular skills need to be encouraged in all TTD educational institutions. She also directed the concern officials that such pupils should be identified so that their crafts shall be displayed in the expo gallery during the ensuing Brahmotsavams at Tirumala this year.

Devasthanam Education Officer (DEO) C Govindarajan, Principal of S V Junior College Gangadhar Rao were also present. The boy said he is planning more artifacts involving not much cost as it was made of waste but attractive artifacts for decoration in houses and other places.