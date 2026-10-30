TTD officials inspect water reservoirs in Tirumala

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Board members and engineering officials on Thursday inspected the dams supplying water to Tirumala and reviewed the available water reserves.

Later speaking to the media, the TTD Chairman said the current water reserves would meet Tirumala’s requirements until March–April. He directed officials to prepare contingency plans in case of inadequate rainfall and said alternative water supply options, including Kalyani Dam, would be explored.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary said that Tirumala requires approximately 50 lakh gallons of water daily, with 50% supplied by TTD’s own dams and the remaining 50% from Kalyani Dam. Stating that dams were expected to receive substantial inflows during November and December, he added, if all dams reach full capacity, Tirumala could have sufficient water for approximately 18 months.

TTD is also promoting water conservation among devotees, preventing leaks in cottages and rooms, installing automated gates, and planning desilting works, check dams and other water conservation measures.

TTD Board members Naresh Kumar and Shantaram, SE Venugopal, EE Sudhakar and other officials participated in the inspection.