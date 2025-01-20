  • Menu
TTD presents silk clothes to Lord Ram in Ayodhya

Tirumala: On behalf of TTD, Trust Board Chairman B R Naidu presented silk clothes to Lord Sri Ram in Ayodhya on Sunday.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and his team welcomed the TTD Chairman when he arrived at the Ayodhya temple.

After that they went in a procession amidst Mangala Vayidyams and offered silk clothes to Lord Sri Ram.

The priests blessed the TTD team and distributed Theertha Prasadams.

TTD board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy, HDPP secretary Sriram Raghunath, one of the chief priests of Srivari temple Venugopala Deekshitulu, chief priest Gopinath Deekshitulu, Bokkasam in-charge Gururaja Swami and other officials participated.

