TTD releases schedule for Oct quota

Tirumala: The released the schedule of October online quota for darshan and accommodation for the month of October on Tuesday.

Arjitha Seva tickets for October will be released at 10 am on July 19. Devotees can enroll for the electronic dip till 10 am on July 21.

Those who are allotted tickets through the lucky dip need to complete payment between July 21 and July 23 by 12 noon.

On July 22 at 10 am, TTD will release Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, and Annual Pushpayagam tickets while the Virtual Seva tickets and related darshan slots for October will be released at 3 pm.

Angapradakshinam tokens will be available on July 23 at 10 am while SRIVANI Trust tickets will be released at 11 am followed by the Senior Citizens, Physically-Challenged, and persons with chronic ailments will be released at 3 pm.

Special Entry Darshan tickets of Rs 300 will be released on July 24 at 10 am while the accommodation quota for Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 3 pm the same day.

Devotees are requested to book their darshan and seva tickets only through the official TTD website: https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.