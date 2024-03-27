  • Menu
TTD releases Sri Krodhinama Panchangam

The TTD has made Sri Krodhinama Panchangam available to the devotees at its book stalls at Tirumala and Tirupati from Tuesday onwards.

Like every year, the TTD has published the Panchagam for the upcoming Telugu New Year which is base to observe several religious festivities related to Tirumala and other temples of TTD as well other important Hindu festivals in the Telugu year.

The TTD Panchangam priced at Rs 75 will be made available in the remaining areas also soon.

