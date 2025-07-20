TTD suspends 4 employees

Tirupati: The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has suspended four employees for reportedly engaging in practices that contradict the Hindu principles upheld by the institution. This action, officials said, comes as part of an ongoing effort to enforce strict adherence to the code of conduct expected from staff serving in a religious organisation. The employees facing suspension include Deputy Executive Engineer (Quality Control) B Elizar, staff nurse S Rosi, pharmacist M Premavati, and Dr G Asunta of SV Ayurveda Pharmacy.

These individuals were identified following a vigilance investigation that found them involved in non-Hindu religious observances.

TTD officials clarified that the suspensions were not arbitrary but followed a formal process involving internal vigilance reports that confirmed breaches of service rules. “Those working in institutions like the TTD are not just employees, they are seen as custodians of its religious character. Any deviation from the spiritual ethos of the institution invites disciplinary action”, an official source said.

This is not the first such case in recent months. On July 8, Assistant Executive Officer A Rajasekhar Babu was suspended after evidence emerged of his participation in church services in his native village, Puttur, located in Tirupati district. His case was similarly reviewed by the vigilance wing before suspension orders were issued.