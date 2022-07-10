TTD suspends VIP break darshans on July 12 amid Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said that the Akhanda Harinama Sankeertana program, which was stopped for some time in Tirumala due to Corona, will be restarted from August 1. He participated in the Dial Your EO program organized at Tirumala Annamaiah Bhavan on Saturday. He said that 490 open heart surgeries have been performed at Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Temple, which was started in Tirupati in October last year.



He said that recently a 7-day-old baby girl underwent a successful heart surgery and opined construction of Sri Padmavati Pediatric Super Specialty Hospital will be completed in two years. It has been revealed that if the farmers who are doing cow-based natural farming approach the Goshala in Tirupati, they will be given cows and bulls free of cost. EO said that 23.23 lakh people visited Srivari in June and donated Rs.123.74 crores in hundi.



Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be held in Srivari temple on 12th on the occasion of Anivara Asthanam on July 17. On this occasion, TTD cancelled the VIP break darshans on 12th. TTD said that recommendation letters will not be accepted for VIP break darshans on 11th.