TTD to conduct Tiruchanur Brahmotsavam in Ekantham: EO Jawahar Reddy

Tirupati: The annual Karthika Brahmotsavam of Goddess Sri Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur will be conducted in Ekantham from November 11 to 19 with no pilgrim participation due to Covid-19 guidelines, said TTD Executive Officer Dr K Jawahar Reddy.

The EO said that a decision on the procession of `Sare' which will be brought from Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple to Tiruchanur temple for presentation to the Goddess at Tiruchanur, following the age old tradition on the occasion of Panchami Theertham will be taken in two days, keeping in view the Covid situation.

The EO along with Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy and senior officials from TTD and urban police on Monday inspected the route on which the `Sare' procession will be held in the city from Alipiri, foot of the hills to Chinna Bazaar, Govindaraja Swamy temple, Pushkrini to Tiruchanur on the last day of Brahmotsavam, i.e. November 19. The presentation of Sare ( a set up new silk vasthram, turmic vermilion etc.), a divine gift from Sri Venkateswara to his consort Padmavathi Ammavaru will be

presented ceremoniously on Panchami theertham day, the last day of the Brahmotsavam, before the immersion of Chakrathalwar in the temple tank in Tiruchanur, marking the completion of the nine day annual Brahmotsavam of the Goddess.

EO also met Sri Pedda Jeeyangar and Sri Chinna Jeeyngar and discussed the conduct of the annual Brahmotsavam including the daily vahana sevas and other rituals being observed during the annual fete.

Later speaking to media, the EO said that the pontiffs suggested to conduct the Padi Utsavam ( Sare religious ceremony) for a short distance only.

He said Urban SP and TTD CVSO Gopinath Jatti will finalise the procession route after a field visit before discussion it with the pontiffs for finalisation. TTD JEOs Basanth Kumar, Sada Bhargavi, chief engineer Ramesh Reddy and others were present.