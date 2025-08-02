Live
TTD to construct Srivari temple in Guwahati
Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati to discuss the construction of a Srivari temple in the city.
During the meeting, the Chairman requested allocation of five acres of land for the temple.
Responding positively, the Assam Chief Minister assured that five acres of land would be allotted and extended full support for the construction of a magnificent Srivari temple in the capital of Assam.
He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu and the TTD Trust Board for taking the initiative to construct a temple.
The Assam Chief Minister also shared details about the significance of the famed Kamakhya Devi temple and hoped that the new Srivari temple would promote Hindu dharma, culture and traditions across the region.
He stated that the temple, to be built under the aegis of TTD, would serve as a spiritual centre for devotees in Northeast India and bring them closure to Lord Sri Venkateswara.