TTD to expedite Srinivasa Sethu works by Dec: EO

Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy said that the remaining works on the Srinivasa Sethu flyover will be completed by December this year. Speaking to media here on Saturday, the EO said the works on linking the flyover with Karakambadi road will be completed by September-end while the works from RTC bus stand to Tiruchanur road and linking the flyover with Renigunta road will be over by December.

It may be noted that the flyover from RTC bus stand to Kapilatheertham was recently thrown open for public after completion of works. The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) under Smart City Project share provided one-third of project cost and the remaining two-third was by TTD, as per the agreement between the TTD and MCT.

The flyover which was scheduled to be completed in March 2022 was delayed due to Covid pandemic coupled with delay in TTD releasing its share amount.

Reddy said the Akhanda Harinama Sankeertana by folk artists hailing from different places of the Southern states which was suspended due to Covid, will be resumed at Akhanda Bhajana Mandiram near Kalyanakatta at Tirumala on August 1.

Various folks artists associations have been demanding to resume the round the clock programme in Tirumala.

The EO said landscapes and greenery will be developed at recently opened Sri Vakulamata Temple and the SV Museum in Tirumala is soon to get a facelift with state of art international standard facilities to allure visiting pilgrims.

On Angapradakshinam tokens, the EO said upon the request of the local devotees, tokens will be allotted offline at Tirumala for Angapradakshinam in Tirumala temple.

Giving the June month details of Hundi income and pilgrims who had darshan, he said 23.23 lakh devotees have availed darshan while the Hundi collections stood at Rs 123.74 crore and 95.34 lakhs laddus were sold which were less than the previous May month. TTD Senior Officials were present.