TTD to extend privileges to donations in kind too

Tirumala: The TTD Trust Board which met here on Saturday approved a sanction of Rs 160 crore for the completion of various works in Tirumala and Tirupati.

It also resolved to extend the privileges being offered by the TTD to the donations received in-kind on par with cash donations which entitles various facilities like privileged darshan, accommodation, etc., Divya Darshan facility for pilgrims reaching Tirumala on foot through the pedestrians' paths Srivarimettu and Alipiri footpath would be resumed after the summer rush recedes.

Briefing the media on the decisions taken by the Trust Board, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said till now those donating in-kind like land, properties, equipment and many other items are not accorded any privileges that are being extend by the TTD to the donors of cash donations, despite the TTD availing the benefits of in-kind donations like equipment to hospitals, citing recent donation of crores worth equipment to TTD-run children's hospital. Hence, he said the board decided to provide the privileges to in-kind donation ranging from one lakh to one crore worth on par with cash donation and added that it would go a long way in encouraging more and more providing donations in-kind benefitting pilgrims and general public.

The board sanctioned Rs 160 crore, including Rs 100 crore to Tirupati Smart City for the completion of Srinivasa Sethu flyover second phase by March 2023, Rs 21.20 crore for construction two more blocks in Sri Padmavathi Medical College (SVIMS), for repairs and strengthening including laying RCC roads, widening and Crash Barriers along the second ghat road that was damaged in the heavy rains in November last year, based on the experts recommendations of the experts, costing Rs 20 crore and Rs 19 crore towards renovation of 737 quarters of TTD staff.

The staff working in Tirumala is accommodated in cottages meant for pilgrims and the renovation of the quarters enhance the accommodation facility to pilgrims facing much difficulties in availing accommodation on the hills, particularly during crowded days like weekends and holidays, he explained. Approval was also given to take up gold lacing (malam) of the two new thrones in Tirumala temple at a cost of Rs 3 crore to replace the old ones. It also decided to allot 2.86 acre land in Balaji Nagar area on the hills to APSRTC for parking its electric buses and install other facilities like battery recharge etc. and also set up a waste based biogas plant in Tirumala.

He informed that the reconstruction of Srivarimettu footpath which was badly damaged in November last year due to unprecedented rains, was over and will be reopened on May 5. The TTD chief said the Regional Cancer Hospital at SVIMS will be developed into a 300 bed hospital. To expedite allotment of house sites to TTD employees in the land provided by the government, the trust board decided to depute a senior officer as a liaison officer between revenue department and TTD, he informed.

Answering a question, he said TTD has not got the permission from the forest department for laying Annamaiah Margam, a new route to Tirumala from Mamandur forest area and works will start after the permission.

Ex-officio members Dr K S Jawahar Reddy (EO), A K Singhal (principal secretary revenue endowments), Harijawaharlal (commissioner endowments), Dr C Bhaskar Reddy (TUDA chairman) and other board members and TTD top officials were present.