TTD to promote Panchagavya products through e-com platform

Tirupati: Buoyed with the overwhelming response for its Panchagavya products, TTD is planning to sell them through the vast e-platform as part of its aggressive marketing to promote the products. TTD Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Veerabrahmam on Wednesday said that all the 15 Panchagavya products, seven brands of Agarbattis and dry flower technology-based goods including decorative items produced by TTD will soon be sold on the e-commerce platform so as to provide larger access to devotees across the globe.

Addressing officials at his chambers in TTD Administrative Building, the JEO said in view of the huge response to Agarbattis, its capacity is being increased from 15,000 packets to 30,000 packets daily now and also ready to increase the production further to cope with the demand, after the launch of the sale on e-platform. The JEO invited suggestions for popularising the Panchagavya and other dry flower technology-based products and also directed officials to take up aggressive publicity campaigns to promote all the TTD products.

He said the TTD products were already on sale at TTD information centres at Bengaluru, Chennai, Vizag and Hyderabad and soon will be made available in two more information centres at national capital New

Delhi and Bhubaneswar (Odisha). After the launch of the sale on e-commerce platforms, TTD will set up stock points for the supply of all its products at its information

centres across the country for prompt delivery of products. TTD IT Advisor Amar Nagaram suggested that akin to Srivari laddu, the other products shall be placed on the e-commerce platform and would be soon popularised with publicity on digital media. He also suggested the linking of offline sale points to banks on PoS (Point of Sale) platforms for the convenience of buyers preferring cashless transactions. It may be noted here that TTD launched the sale of Panchagavya products in January this year under the brand name 'Namami Govinda'. Additional FA& CAO Ravi Prasad and Chief Information Officer (CIO) Sandeep took part while the Jio representatives participated virtually.