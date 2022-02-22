TTD to release additional special Darshan tickets for Tirumala temple from tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has given good news to the devotees by announcing that it would release additional quota of special darshan tickets for Tirumala on February 23. These special darshan tickets of Rs.300 / - per day will be issued from February 24 to 28 through online



Also from February 26th to 28th an additional 5,000 offline tokens per day at the counters set up at Bhudevi Complex, Srinivasam Complex and Sri Govindarajaswamy Satra in Tirupati.

On the other hand, it is also noted that Rs 300 / - special darshan tickets at the rate of 25,000 per day for the month of March 2022 will also be released online on February 23 and offline Sarvadarshan tickets at the rate of 20,000 per day for the month of March will be released through counters in Tirupati.