TTD to release Angapradakshina Tokens for Srivari Devotees Today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release Angapradakshina tokens for Tirumala devotees today at 12 noon. A total of 250 tickets are available for this special ritual, which allows devotees to perform Angapradakshina—a traditional act of circumambulation—around the sacred shrine.

Devotees who secure these tickets will have the opportunity to participate in the Angapradakshina on Saturday, August 10, during the early morning hours. TTD officials have advised that participants should dress in traditional clothing and arrive at the Vaikuntam first queue complex by 1:00 AM. Devotees are also required to wear wet clothes during the ceremony.

Upon arrival, ticket holders will undergo a verification process where TTD staff will check both their tickets and identification cards to ensure a smooth entry into the temple.

The Angapradakshina will commence after the Srivari Suprabhata Seva, with women's circumambulation scheduled to begin at 2:45 AM, followed by men. Participants will make their way from the front of the Srivari Bangaru Vakili to the Hundi located within the temple premises.

Devotees are encouraged to secure their tokens promptly and prepare for a spiritually enriching experience.