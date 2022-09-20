TTD to release Sarva Darshan tokens of Rs. 300 for November on September 21

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has made an important announcement regarding the darshan of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy. It has announced that it will release the special darshan tickets of Rs. 300 for the month of November at 9 am on September 21. The Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva and Arjita Seva tickets to be held in November will be made available online on September 21 at 3 pm.



TTD has announced that tickets will be allotted on a first-come-first-served basis. It has been announced that the process of Srivari Arjita Seva electronic dip registrations for November will be available from September 21. Also, the Anga Pradashina tokens for October will be released online on September 22 at 9 am, TTD said.



However, TTD stated that in view of the Brahmotsavam being held from October 1st to 5th, the Anga Pradashina tokens will not be issued on these dates. Devotees are requested to note this and book tickets accordingly.