TTD to release Special Darshan tokens of Rs. 300 for May-2022 today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam which has been imposing restrictions on darshan due to Corona for the past two years, is increasing its ticket quota as conditions have recently improved. Officials who used to issue a small number of tickets are now increased tickets. In this context, TTD, which released special darshan tickets for the April quota on Monday, will release the May-2022 quota today.



TTD tickets will be released at 9 am with 30,000 tickets per day from Monday to Wednesday and 25,000 tickets per day from Thursday to Sunday through online. While June month quota tickets will be released tomorrow (Wednesday).



Meanwhile, the Lucky Dip results for the Arjitha services will be released today (Monday) at 12 noon. It is learned that TTD has made it possible for lucky dip registration till 10 am. On the other hand, the income of TTD is on the rise as the number of devotees visiting Tirumala increased.