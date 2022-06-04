TTD to revive Kalyanamasthu

Tirumala: The TTD decided to revive the Kalyanamasthu, conducting mass marriages free of cost following its Trust Board decision. Accordingly, the first mass marriages programme will be conducted under Kalyanamasthu in all districts in Andhra Pradesh on August 7.

Speaking to mediapersons in front of Tirumala temple, on Friday, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on the TTD re-launching the programme which was stopped, for the benefit of poor Hindu families who desire to perform the marriages of their children. The much beneficial programme which was introduced by the TTD at the behest of then Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was sadly stopped after his demise, he pointed out. Subba Reddy said the TTD Pundits had selected the first event of the mass marriage this year on August 7 (Sunday) coinciding with Chandramana Shubhakrut Samvatsaram Sravana Sukla Dasami, Anuradha Nakshtra Yuktaym Simha lagnam (between 08.07 and 08.17 hours).

He said the objective was to reduce the financial burden of weddings of children on parents of weaker sections. The eligible grooms and brides should register their names at the offices of the concerned district collector, RDO or tahsildar for the performance of their marriages under Kalyanamasthu by TTD. The TTD is ready to conduct the free mass weddings programme in other States also provided the governments come forward.