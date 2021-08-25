TTD to seek IIT support for improving sanitation in Tirumala

Tirupati: Maintain clean environs in Tirumala and collaborate with IIT for technical knowhow to ensure the hilltop temple town is tidy, said TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy. Addressing a review meeting of Health officials at his office here on Tuesday, the EO said cleanliness should be given top priority in view of the health safety of devotees visiting daily from various

states in large numbers to offer prayers to Lord.

He wanted the officials to take up the cleaning of roads early at 3 am daily before the start of darshan in the shrine, instead of 5 am now to avoid any convenience to pilgrims.

The EO also instructed all sanitary inspectors and supervisors should chalk out an action plan with the adequate sanitation staff in all seven wards of Tirumala, giving no scope for any single complaint

and ensure frequent clearance of garbage from the dustbins to avoid overflowing of bins and directed the officials to take up cleaning of both ghat roads also on every alternate day involving machinery and also men. Reddy also sought the health department to prepare the proposal for acquiring modern equipment for cleaning and for purchase of radium painted jackets to all sanitary workers for enhancing their

safety while on duty on roads on the hills and on the ghat roads. In this connection, he urged the TTD health department to consult IIT, Tirupati for preparing a comprehensive report on the status of existing sanitation conditions in all areas in Tirumala and the

additional requirements including latest equipment and additional personnel needed for enhancing the clean environment of Tirumala. While reviewing the garbage clearance in the crowded location in Tirumala, he urged the senior officers to introduce biometric system for attendance of sanitation staff and also sought to take the feedback from the pilgrims on the cleanliness and hygiene and any other measures required. CVSO Gopinath Jatti, FA& CAO Balaji, Additional Health Officer Dr Sunil and others were present.