TTD vigilance sleuths conduct raids on dwellings of workers

Tirumala: Under the instructions of TTD CVSO Sreedhar, TTD vigilance and security sleuths with the help of local police in a joint operation, raided the dwellings of workers on the back side of Balaji Nagar at Tirumala on Sunday.

The cops found that these are the temporary sheds laid for the workers who worked as daily wage labourers and were involved in various construction activities of Tirumala earlier.

However, in spite of the completion of the works, though the contactor left Tirumala, many of them are still staying at Tirumala in more than 70 sheds which includes some unauthorised persons also.

Keeping in view the safety of Tirumala, the vigilance sleuths have enlisted the workers in a joint operation organised on Sunday and forwarded the same to the engineering department for verification.

Similar raids will be henceforth conducted at regular intervals to put a check on unauthorised entrants.