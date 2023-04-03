Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti to be observed in Tirumala on April 6

Tirumala: The most important among the torrent festivities, Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti will be observed in Tirumala on April 6. As the event is set to take place almost three years after Covid pandemic, a large number of devotees' rush is being anticipated in the trekking path of Tumburu Theertham. The devotees will be allowed for Tumburu Theertham from 6 am onwards till 5 pm on April 5 and again 5 am to 12 noon on April 6.

Those who have obesity, cardiac problems, other chronic diseases are appealed not to trek the path keeping in view their health safety and security. The devotees are also appealed not to bring any cooking materials through continuous announcements in Radio and Broadcasting.

The Annaprasadam department will supply the 'Ready to Eat' food packets at the Papavinasanam Dam to the devotees.

The medical wing will be ready with ambulance and a team of doctors to meet any exigencies.

Enough number of Srivari Sevaks to be deployed to

Annaprasadam, Health, Vigilance departments to provide services to the multitude

of visiting pilgrims on the

occasion. The personnel from Vigilance, forest muzdoors will be deployed at certain points all through the trekking path for the safety of devotees.

It may be noted that devotees from various states including AP, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will participate in the Mukkoti Theertham which involves risky walk through dense forest, deep gorgeous and rocky path to reach the holy Tumburu Theertham about 12 km away from Tirumala on the occasion of the auspicious Pournami full moon day.