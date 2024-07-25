  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Two injured after a lorry overturns at Tirumala Second Ghat Road

Two injured after a lorry overturns at Tirumala Second Ghat Road
x
Highlights

In an accident on the Second Ghat Road near Link Road at Tirumala, a lorry overturned while transporting materials for road repair work leaving driver...

In an accident on the Second Ghat Road near Link Road at Tirumala, a lorry overturned while transporting materials for road repair work leaving driver and the cleaner injured.

The police promptly arrived at the scene and provided assistance by transporting the injured individuals to RUIA Hospital for medical care. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident.

According to reports, the lorry experienced a critical malfunction when two of its wheels separated, causing it to veer off.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X