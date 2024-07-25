Live
Two injured after a lorry overturns at Tirumala Second Ghat Road
In an accident on the Second Ghat Road near Link Road at Tirumala, a lorry overturned while transporting materials for road repair work leaving driver and the cleaner injured.
The police promptly arrived at the scene and provided assistance by transporting the injured individuals to RUIA Hospital for medical care. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident.
According to reports, the lorry experienced a critical malfunction when two of its wheels separated, causing it to veer off.
