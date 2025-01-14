Urandur student selected for PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Tirupati: Tirupati district’s pride, Srikar, a Class-9 student from Zilla Parishad High School in Urandur village, has been selected to participate in the prestigious ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, organised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This event, scheduled to take place in New Delhi on January 14, 15 and 16, aims to address students’ concerns and provide valuable insights on exam preparation.

A special meeting was held at the school to celebrate this achievement. Headmistress Rajakumari congratulated Srikar and mathematics teacher Srinivasulu for this rare honour. She expressed immense joy that Srikar was the only student from Tirupati district to be selected, emphasising the added pride that the selected student hails from the same village as the MLA of Srikalahasti constituency. Mathematics teacher Srinivasulu will accompany Srikar to New Delhi. Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy’s wife Rishitha Reddy extended her congratulations to Srikar, Srinivasulu and the entire school staff for their dedication and achievements.