Utilise TTD funds for Tirupati dist development: CPM

Tirupati: The CPM’s district meeting articulated several resolutions, including urging the government to utilise TTD funds for the development of Tirupati district and withdrawal of true-up charges (electricity bill) and also stop fixing of smart meters. The two-day meeting held in Satyavedu concluded on Tuesday.

Later briefing the reporters on the resolution adopted in the meeting, party district secretary V Nagaraju said that TTD gets Rs 5,000 crore annually and considerable amount is spent on various projects in other States. Instead, the TTD should provide its funds for the development of the district for the benefit of the people. He also suggested utilisation of funds of Srikalahasti, Venkatagiri, Sullurupeta and other temples for health care at primary level. He warned of taking up agitations, if the government fails to respond on these two issues.

The district party expressed serious concern over the increase of atrocity and crimes against women and demanded concrete steps for women safety and security.

Other resolutions include allotment of 2 cents of land for all eligible poor and construction of houses by the government; increasing mess charges of students of social welfare hostels to Rs 3,000; solving all the long pending problems of social welfare hostel students; settlement of Settipalli (near Tirupati) lands; effective measures to control prizes of essential commodities; demand for an integrated approach for Tirupati district development and others. Party leaders Kandarapu Murali, Subrahmanyam, Lakshmi, Madhav, Sai Lakshmi, Harinath, Venu were present.