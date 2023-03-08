Vamsa Vaidya awards presented

Tirupati: In commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Vaidyaratna Pandit D Gopalacharyulu, the Vamsa Vaidya awards were presented to reputed Ayurveda doctors Dr SP Dixit and Dr Renu Dixit here on Tuesday.

Dr S P Dixit who served as the first principal of TTD run SV Ayurvedic College laid strong foundation for the growth of the college and helped it to emerge as a leading Ayurvedic institution while his daughter Renu Dixit is working as Ayurvedic College principal.

As they could not make it to participate in the award presentation ceremony held during the commemoration meeting in Chennai on February 24, the award was presented to SP Dixit at his residence in the presence of staff, students and alumni of S V Ayurvedic College and hospital authorities here on Tuesday.

The awards were presented to SP Dixit and Renu Dixit by Shree Hospital Group chairman Dr Jayashree, Dr Srikrishna and Ashram in-charge Ranga on behalf of the award committee at Dixit residence.