Vehicular restrictions on Garuda Seva day

Tirupati: In view of the annual Brahmotsavam, especially on Garuda Seva, the district police have imposed restrictions on vehicular movement to Tirumala.

Accordingly, two-wheelers and private vehicles (yellow board) are banned on the ghat road from October 17 night to 19th morning.

Keeping in view of heavy rush, police have earmarked nine places for parking the vehicles of pilgrims going to Tirumala. The parking places include SVC Engineering College, Sindhu Junction, Thanapalli Junction, RC Puram Junction, Ramanuja Palli check post, Nandi Circle, Devlok, Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan and Nehru Municipal Ground.

The RTC will operate buses from these parking places to Tirumala. After parking their vehicles, devotes have to go to Tirumala by RTC buses and return after Garuda Seva. Police said as they are expecting more than three lakh people to annual Garuda Seva, hence imposed these restrictions. They appealed to people to co-operate with them.