Vemireddy seeks details of flyovers on Nellore NH

Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy raised questions in the Lok Sabha on Thursday on the vehicular underpasses and flyovers to be constructed on the national highway under Nellore. He asked to inform the details, if there is any proposal by NHAI in 2019 for the construction of two vehicular underpasses and two flyovers at Golagamudi Junction, Chintareddypalem Junction and Bujabuja Nellore. He also sought reasons for delay in NHAI survey, time of completion of surveys, start time of NHAI DPRO and completion dates.

Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that construction works of Vehicular Under Pass (VUP) at Golagamudi Junction,

flyover at Nellore T-Junction and service road at Sundarayya Colony Junction have started. He explained that there is no proposal for the construction of VUP in Chintareddypalem.