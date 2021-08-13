Vengamamba Vardhanti to be observed on Aug 15, 16
TTD is organising the 204th Vardhanti Utsavam of poetess Tarigonda Vengamamba, ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, at Tarigonda, Tirupati, and also Tirumala
on August 15 and 16.
TTD Tarigonda Vengamamba project is organising the Utsavam in memory of the poetess who shifted to Tirumala from
her native Tarigonda in Chittoor district and stayed
on the hills, worshiping Lord, till her last breath.
Bhakti sankeertan programmes will be held in
Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple in Tarigonda on August 15 and the Kalyanotsavam
of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy will be held on
August 16 evening.
In Tirupati, TTD will organise a literary convention on Tarigonda Vengamamba
at Annamacharya Kala
Mandir on August 15 morning followed by cultural
programs in the evening.
Similarly, on August 16,
TTD officials will garland the statue of Tarigonda Vengamamba at MR Palli circle in the morning followed by cultural programme with eminent artists will be held both morning and evening at the Annamacharya Kalamandir.
TTD officials will pay floral tributes at Tarigonda Vengamamba Brindavanam in the morning of August 16.