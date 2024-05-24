Venkatagiri Assembly: Dissidence in YSRCP turns beneficial for TDP

Nellore: Lack of proper leadership coupled with silent revolt witnessing against YSRCP nominee Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy may increase the possibility of TDP to win over Venkatagiri Assembly segment in the just concluded elections.

It may be recalled that YSRCP high command had nominated Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy (son of former CM N Janardhan Reddy) by replacing sitting MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy for Venkatagiri constituency in 2024 elections. In the wake of serious opposition from the party cadres, TDP renominated Venkatagiri former MLA Kurukonda Ramakrishna by replacing his daughter Kurukondla Lakshmi Sai Priya, in the last minute. After this replacement, party cadres had extended full support to Kurukonda Ramskrishna, making his victory a cake walk against rival candidate Nedurumalli Ramakumar Reddy (YSRCP).

Another major setback to the ruling party was that its leader Mettukuru Dhanunjaya Reddy (close follower of Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and most powerful leader of Rapuru mandal in Venkatagiri Assembly) worked in favour of TDP, following the differences cropped up with Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy.

It may be recalled that 'Mettukuru' had played a crucial role in the victory of Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who contested on YSRCP banner from Venkatagiri in 2019 elections. The situation turned more pathetic as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy confirmed candidature of Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy reportedly for various reasons, even after party survey agency I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) clearly specified Nedurumalli’s defeat by analysing various points like anti-incumbency among public, serious dissidence within the party and being a non-local, who hails from Vakadu mandal of Guduru Assembly segment.

After the death of former CM Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, his wife N Rajyalakshmi get elected from Venkatagiri Assembly segment twice, in 1999 and 2004. Later, she kept herself away from politics, after which Nedurumalli family lost grip on Venkatagiri. Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy contested on Congress ticket from Venkatagiri and lost deposit by securing 5,375 votes in 2014 elections. Now, he contested on YSRCP banner. On the other hand, Kurukondla Lakshmi Priya, hailing from Kamma community, had high hopes of winning the elections with the credibility of her father Kurukondla Ramakrishna and with majority of Kamma community existing in Dakkili and Balayapalli mandals.