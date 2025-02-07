Veterinary university students’ indefinite strike enters 4th day

Tirupati: The indefinite strike of Veterinary University students entered fourth day on Thursday, demanding increase of their stipends, which have remained unchanged for the past 13 years.

As part of their agitation, students organised a rally from the college campus to Balaji Colony and there they formed a human chain and raised slogans in support of their demand.

The students were agitating to press the government to consider their demand for hike in stipends on par with the medical students. The government at present is paying a stipend of Rs 7,000 for UG, Rs 9,000 for PG and Rs 10,000 for PhD students.

Stating that the minimum stipend being paid to medical students is Rs 20,000, the veterinary students said the additional financial commitment for the government will be Rs 5,000 crore annually, if the stipend is increased to Rs 24,000. They urged the government to consider their demand of increasing their stipend equal to medical students.

They stated that they would not call off their strike until the government issues a formal order and provided financial clearance for the stipend revision.