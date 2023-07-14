  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: ‘JIMEX-23’ aims at enhancing interoperability

Visakhapatnam: 'JIMEX-23' aims at enhancing interoperability
The seventh edition of ‘Japan India Maritime Exercise concluded in Bay of Bengal

Highlights

The seventh edition of ‘Japan India Maritime Exercise’ (JIMEX-23) between the Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) concluded recently in the Bay of Bengal.

Visakhapatnam : The seventh edition of 'Japan India Maritime Exercise' (JIMEX-23) between the Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) concluded recently in the Bay of Bengal.

Conducted over 6 days, ‘JIMEX-23’ included a series of complex exercises in all dimensions of maritime operations, enhancing interoperability and reaffirming maritime partnership.

Carried out jointly by the two navies, JIMEX-23 witnessed complex exercises. Both sides engaged in advanced level exercises in all the three domains of maritime warfare, including surface, sub surface and air. In addition to ships and their integral helicopters, the exercise also witnessed the participation of fighter aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft and a submarine.

