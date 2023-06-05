Waiting time Tirumala touches 30 hours

Tirumala: Due to weekend holidays, the pilgrim rush swelled at Tirumala resulting in the pilgrim with no darshan tokens having to wait 30 hours for darshan of Lord.

The rush which started swelling on Saturday steadily increased, leading to the massive queue complexes full to their brims, resulting in queue line spreading outside the complexes. The queue line stretched to a distance of about 4 km outside the queue complex and is likely to come under control on Monday.

Temple sources said on Saturday 85366 pilgrims had darshan against 76,963 on the previous day Friday.