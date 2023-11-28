Why TTD funds being diverted to Tirupati devpt, asks Dinakar

Tirupati: BJP state chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar asserted the party’s commitment to cooperate for the development of Tirupati city while preserving spiritual atmosphere of Tirumala. Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said that devotees consider Tirumala as a sacred place whereas the state government has been looking at it as a money-spinning source. While TTD’s income has to be spent on Hindu spiritual programmes and for the organisations being run by TTD, it has been diverting the funds for Tirupati Municipal Corporation’s activities.

“Unable to maintain the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), has it been merged in TTD?”, he said. Pointing out the diversion of TTD funds to the tune of Rs 328 crore to MCT in the election year, Dinakar wondered whether MCT has become bankrupt. Also, whether TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy is of the view that TTD treasury belongs to his family, he said. He raised apprehensions that there is a danger of diverting Lord Venkateswara’s money to MCT and looting it.

He pointed out that the maintenance of sanitation in Tirupati is of the state government and MCT’s responsibility. They have been getting hundreds of crores of funds from the services utilised by the devotees. “Why are they still diverting TTD funds? Though the Central government has been giving funds as recommended by the finance commission to the local bodies, as the state government was diverting them, MCT and other bodies have been facing scarcity of funds,” Dinakar said.

He listed the funds provided by the Central government under various schemes to the development of Tirupati city. Though Rs 400 crore was provided till 2021-2022, over Rs 100 crore was not spent. Under the PMAY scheme the Central government allotted 29,666 houses for Tirupati out of which only 11,190 were completed by the state government. Even then there was no answer as to how many of those houses were allotted to poor families who are residing there. Those having love in Tirupati city should question this, he said.

Similarly, the Centre allocated Rs 11,000 crore to the state under the Amrut and how much of it was earmarked for Tirupati and how they spent it, he asked.