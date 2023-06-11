Will quit YSRCP immediately if asked to do so, says Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Nellore: Suspended YSRCP MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that he would resign from Assembly immediately if Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asks him to do so.

Addressing media persons at TDP office here on Saturday after meeting party national president N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Friday, said that he had decided to join TDP and take the party membership very soon.

However, the Venkatagiri MLA said that he was prepared to quit the next minute the YSRCP high command him asked him to resign.

Stating that TDP chief expressed happiness over his joining the party, he said he will ensure for the success of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam padayatra scheduled to enter Atmakur constituency soon.

Earlier, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy who came to TDP office located in mini bypass road in the city along with his followers from Atmakuru constituency received a tumultuous welcome from former ministers Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy, N Amaranatha Reddy, former MLC B Ravichandra and others. Ramanarayana Reddy earlier worked as roads and buildings minister in NT Rama Rao Cabinet after he was elected on TDP ticket from Rapur in 1985 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, a delegation from TDP leaders headed by former minister N Amaranatha Reddy met Nellore Rural YSRCP suspended MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and welcomed him into the party on Saturday. It may be recalled that Nellore Rural MLA’s brother Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy has already joined TDP.