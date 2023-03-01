'Withdraw order prohibiting land registrations'

Tirupati: Leaders of various political parties at a roundtable conference here on Tuesday vowed to continue the stir till the government revokes its orders prohibiting the registration of lands under Section-22 (A)(1) C of Registration Act 1908 in erstwhile Chittoor district.





In the meeting the participants formed 'Tirupati Bhumula Parirakshana Vedika' (TBPV) with Sakam Sudhakar as convener and A Radhakrishna as co-convener to intensify the stir for the withdrawal of the orders prohibiting land registration in Tirupati.





The Inspector General of Stamps and Registration in an order on February 22, directed 26 sub-registrar offices in former Chittoor district not to register the lands covering about 3,000 acres in various places including a few hundred acres in prime localities Tirupati city, stirring the hornet nest.





Against the backdrop, the leaders of different political parties met and formed a joint forum to lead the stir for the withdrawal of the order. Leaders B Chengalrayalu (TDP), K Murali (CPM), Murali (CPI), Anjaiah (RPI) and others participated.





Meanwhile, city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that he had already taken the issue to the notice of higher officials and also to TTD authorities requesting to keep the orders in abeyance.





He also released the copies of the TTD Joint Executive Officer who sent a letter to the government on February 24 requesting to keep the order in abeyance as it is causing inconvenience to people and also leading to complications.





The MLA also urged the people not to get carried away by the propaganda of opposition parties on the land issue as it was resolved.



