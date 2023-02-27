'World needs more skilled medical professionals'

Tirupati: President of Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission (NMC) Dr BN Gangadhar said that highly qualified and skilled medical professionals are required in not only this country but all around the world. Apart from skills, doctors who are proficient in English can find employment anywhere. People too will recognise the doctors once they become the best skilled professions, he pointed out.





Addressing the 30th anniversary celebrations of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) here on Sunday, he said that medicine was a branch of education which is highly sought after. He felt that SVIMS has ample scope to grow towards achieving international standards.





Referring to the Journal of Clinical and Scientific Research being published by SVIMS since 2012 under the leadership of its Director Dr B Vengamma, Dr Gangadhar opined that publishing a journal was something highly creditable which not many institutions are not doing. It is the responsibility of every student and faculty to contribute quality work to make it a high impact and highly indexed medical journal in the country.





Quoting various examples from mythology, TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy underlined how the relationship between the students and the teachers should be and their responsibilities towards the patients. On the lines of CM's Navaratnalu, TTD has initiated nine initiatives programme for restructuring of SVIMS. So many developmental works were taken up at a faster pace in SVIMS and Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology was on the anvil to provide quality cancer care to the patients in the state.





TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi recalled that SVIMS in recent times has shown remarkable improvement in research, publications, teaching standards and medical professionalism.





She called upon the upcoming doctors to wear compassion on their sleeves, always be partial to their patients and walk an extra mile to ease the suffering.





SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma presented the annual report and revealed that in the previous year the hospital witnessed 4,61,950 outpatients while 41,532 in patients were treated and 16,697 surgeries were performed. Under SV Pranadana scheme, so far 23,627 patients have undergone free treatment and since its inception Rs 130.8 crores were spent under the scheme till December 2022.





Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Registrar Dr KV Sreedhar Babu, Controller of Examinations Dr Vanajakshamma and others were present. The dignitaries presented the awards to the winners of various competitions.











