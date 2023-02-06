Young man sets himself on fire as his lover got engaged in Tirupati, condition critical

The young man attempted suicide after his girlfriend was engaged to someone else in Ojili mandal of Tirupati district. According to the information, Teja from Chandrasekharapuram ST Colony, Kota Mandal is pursuing his degree. He got acquainted with a young woman from a village in Ojili mandal and been in love for some time. The girl's parents recently got engaged her to someone else.



Teja went to that town on Sunday morning after learning that his girlfriend was engaged. He went to the young lady's house and called her. When she did not come for some time, he left. Again the young man who came near her house poured the petrol he had brought with him and set it on fire.



The locals responded and extinguished the fire and was taken to Gudur Government Hospital in 108 vehicle. The young man's condition is critical as his body is completely burnt while police are inspecting the scene and investigating the case.