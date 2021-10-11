YS Jagan launches Children's cardiac care centre at Tirupati BIRRD hospital

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is touring Tirupati and Tirumala and initiated several development programs. He inaugurated the Sri Padmavathi Children's Cardiac Centre at Tirupati BIRRD Hospital on Monday and later inaugurated the modernized Alipiri footpath along with the Gomandiram. The police have set up heavy security in the wake of the CM's two-day visit.



Meanwhile, several leaders of the TDP and Left parties were placed under house arrest and were detained as part of precautionary measures. The officials in Tirupati have made arrangements in the wake of the CM's two-day visit. Tirupati Urban SP Venkata Appalanaiudu said that some traffic diversions were being carried out in the city during the Chief Minister's visit.

It was clarified that two-wheelers are not allowed on Tirumala Ghat roads from Monday to Tuesday and no vehicles were allowed on the ghat roads from 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm this afternoon.

As part of the tour, the chief minister will visit the Bedi Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Tirumala and pay obeisance to the deity followed by presenting silk garments to the Tirumala deity on behalf of the government.