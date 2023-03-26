YSR Aasara beneficiaries to get `300.53 cr in Tirupati

The beneficiaries of YSR Aasara scheme in the district will get Rs 300.53 crore which will be deposited in their accounts in a festive atmosphere during March 25 to April 5. The state-level programme of the third tranche of financial assistance to women in the Self Help groups across the state was held at Denduluru in Eluru district in which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took part. In Tirupati, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, Satyavedu MLA K Adimulam, Community development (Education) chairman N Ramkumar Reddy and others took part in the virtual programme on Saturday.





Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the government has assured to extend financial assistance outstanding as on April 11, 2019 in four instalments to the members of women self-help groups under YSR Aasara scheme and has already credited two instalments while the third instalment will be deposited in the savings accounts during the 10 day programme. He advised the women to make use of the financial assistance and pursue their financial activities in an efficient way.





Under the third instalment, 3,18,992 women members of 33,757 self-help groups in the district will benefit by Rs 300.53 crores while they got Rs 600 cr during the first two instalments. Satyavedu MLA Adimulam said in his constituency itself, Rs 51.39 crore will be deposited in women self-help group members accounts. Later, the dignitaries released the mega cheque of Rs 300.53 crore. DRDA PD AD Jyothi, MEPMA PD Radhamma and other officials participated.





In Nellore, Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy, ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma, MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy and others took part in the programme. The Minister said that the state government has been trying to empower the women financially. YSR Aasara will provide the much-needed financial assistance to the women.





In Nellore district, 3,29,815 members of 34,443 self-help groups will get Rs 290.17 crore. ZP Chairperson, MLC and DRDA PD Sambasiva Reddy also spoke on the occasion. The minister along with other dignitaries released the mega cheque. Joint Collector R Kurmanath, Krishna Kishore and others attended the programme.



