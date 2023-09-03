YSR always fought for welfare of poor: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: City MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with party leaders and activists paid rich floral tributes to the statue of former CM of combined state of AP Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy at TUDA circle on Saturday. Marking his 14th death anniversary, he also participated in the annadanam organised by the party city wing.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana said YSR was one of the few leaders, who committed to values and fought for the welfare of poor throughout his life. His 5-year-4 months governance was the golden rule and most popular as he extended a series of benefits for the welfare of poor and also for farmers. His Jala yagnam improved irrigation facilities in a big way, Aarogyasri taking the corporate healthcare to the poor and fee reimbursement enabling the poor to become doctors and engineers saw him remain in the hearts of millions of poor. Bhumana said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy following in the footsteps of his father became the most popular leader in the country. He wanted the party leaders and activists, followers of YSR, vow to make Jagan Mohan Reddy as CM again with thumping majority.

YSRCP city committee president Palagiri Prathap Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, deputy mayors Mudra Narayana, Bhumana Abhinay and others participated.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy also paid rich tributes to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Recalling the services of the former CM, the MP said YSR knew the hearts of poor people and introduced several welfare schemes for their upliftment. He made available the corporate health care and higher education available to the common people.

In Chittoor, MLA A Srinivasulu and his supporters garlanded the YSR statue at Zilla Parishad meeting hall. APSRTC Chairman Vijayananda Reddy also paid tributes to YSR.