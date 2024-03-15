YSRCP MLA Adimulam to be TDP nominee for Satyavedu

Tirupati: The TDP's second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections unfolded as expected, devoid of any surprises. Among the 14 constituencies in the former Chittoor district, seven candidates were initially revealed in the first list on February 24. The subsequent release of the second list included six additional names. Unlike previous instances, TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu disclosed all candidates for the district prior to the election schedule announcement.

While TDP has announced 13 candidates, it has given the remaining Tirupati seat to Jana Sena Party. Notably, two fresh faces were selected from the Puthalapattu reserved constituency and Punganur. Dr Kalikiri Murali Mohan, transitioning from journalism to politics, emerged as a contender after much speculation, intensifying his campaign efforts in the segment leading up to the official announcement.

In a strategic move, TDP enlisted sitting YSRCP MLA Koneti Adimulam from the Satyavedu reserved constituency. Adimulam secured assurance for the ticket after being denied by the ruling party, following discussions with Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh. Dr Helen, initially considered for candidacy, was sidelined finally. Adimulam previously won against TDP's J Rajasekhar in the 2019 elections by a significant margin of 44,744 votes.

From Chandragiri constituency, the party has picked its Chittoor parliamentary constituency in-charge Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad alias Pulivarthi Nani. He also contested the 2019 elections and lost the election to YSRCP’s Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy by a margin of 41755 votes. Though a few other names are being speculated, the party has fulfilled the commitment towards Nani.

Contrary to the speculations that BJP will contest from Srikalahasti, TDP has taken the seat and named its constituency incharge Bojjala Sudheer Reddy again. He contested in 2019 elections also but was defeated by YSRCP’s Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy by 38141 votes. Here also, the party has considered a few other names but finally stuck to its earlier decision.

Former TTD trust board member and TDP leader Challa Ramachandra Reddy alias Challa Babu has been chosen for Punganur constituency. He is currently the party constituency incharge but will be a new face for the elections. Babu has to face sitting MLA and minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy of YSRCP.

In a predictable move, TDP designated a Muslim leader and former MLA M Shajahan Basha for the Madanapalle seat. Basha previously secured victory in 2009 under the Congress banner. Notably, TDP has not nominated any female candidates across the 13 constituencies it intends to contest.

With all the names announced by the TDP, the campaigning will gather further momentum from now onwards. Meanwhile, the party has to name its MP candidates from Tirupati, Chittoor and Rajampet.