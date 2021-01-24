YSRCP MLAs gear up cadre for Panchayat polls

Tirupati: With the State Election Commission issuing notification for Panchayat elections, all the ruling YSRCP MLAs and leaders in Chittoor district have geared up their rank and file at mandal level to win the major number of seats. For the last two days, the leaders are convening meetings with close followers, who were playing key role in mandal level politics. In Chittoor district, out of 14 MLAs, 13 were represented by the YSRCP MLAs. And only Kuppam constituency was represented by the opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu. The district has 1,452 minor and 65 major panchayats.

To continue the ruling party's grip in district politics, Panchayat Raj Minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy and other important leaders were kept in touch with local leaders regularly to gear them up for elections.

Also, they concentrated on getting major panchayats as unanimous. Specially in Punganur constituency, the ruling YSRCP prepared a ground to achieve large number of panchayats as unanimous. Minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy has given responsibilities to Punganur, Pulicherla, Sadumu, Somala and Chowdepally mandal leaders to win the panchayats unanimously in large scale. In the same way, Srikalahasti MLA Bhiyapu Madhu Sudhan Reddy, APIIC Chairperson R K Roja and Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Thamballapalle MLA Dwarakanath Reddy and others were given responsibilities in their respective constituencies. Only Tirupati MLA Bhuman Karunakar Reddy was away from the Panchayat elections.