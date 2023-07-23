Zeal & devotion must for temple administrators: TTD EO

Tirumala: “A strong conviction, zeal and devotion on the part of temple administrators, will definitely help in the development and better management of shrines,” asserted TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy.

He was addressing a galaxy of administrators of Hindu temples from over 30 countries at the inaugural of 3-day Maha Kumbh of Temples-International Temples Convention and Expo held at Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

In his powerpoint presentation, the EO covered a wide range of TTD socio-religious activities and also the handling of millions of pilgrims visiting the famed Tirumala, catching the attention of over 1,600 Hindu temple administrators.

Preluding the EO presentation, a 30-minute audio-visual covering all the activities of TTD including darshan, education, health, Annaprasadam, tonsuring, Srivari Seva, Vedic studies, fine arts institutions, Dharmic promotion, Vigilance and Security, forests, gardens, energy consumption, plastic-free measures and management of temples, was presented.

Explaining the darshan patterns, he said 60 per cent on free basis for the common pilgrims, remaining payment basis and informed that about 1,600 operations including four Open Heart Surgeries successfully performed at Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre. He also spoke on health service through SVIMS, BIRRD hospitals, Aswini-Apollo Cardiac in Tirumala and also about SVBC, Gosala and Gosamrakshana programmes, Go Adharita Naivedyam, dry flower technology, new initiatives including eco-friendly electric buses, paperless administration with advanced IT enable services (ITES) and observed that “A temple is not just a place of worship but is a vibrant institution for education, health, Vedic studies, spiritual activities, Annadanam and many more and these holistic things in turn make people visit in large numbers.”

He said improving infrastructure coupled with adoption of the latest technology enabled us to meet the ever-increasing pilgrims requirements and provide a hassle-free darshan daily to over 80,000– 90,000 pilgrims, 3.5 lakh laddus production and Annaprasadam free food to 2 lakh devotees.” RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat lauded TTD for constructng temples in a big way.