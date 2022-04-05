1 lakh LED bulbs distributed in Kadapa, Kurnool & Chittoor

Vijayawada: In order to promote energy conservation and energy efficiency, the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary company of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Government of India, requested the AP Energy Department to cooperate with it in distributing LED bulbs to households in Andhra Pradesh under Gram Ujala scheme to take the benefits of energy efficiency to every household in rural areas.

CESL MD & CEO Mahua Acharya, in a communication with B Sreedhar, the Energy Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said that under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event of Government of India, Gram Ujala programme was launched by Union Minister of Power and New Renewable Energy RK Singh and consequently the CESL has distributed more than 10 lakh LED bulbs in five States including Andhra Pradesh in December 2021.

Mahua Acharya said, "Distribution of LED bulbs to the households in rural areas of AP will help minimise the burden of electricity bills to some extent and helps to lessen the peak demand considerably for AP power utilities. With the timely support from the government of Andhra Pradesh, CESL has distributed more than one lakh LED bulbs across 3 districts in the State on December 14, 2021."

Approximately, 60,000 LED bulbs were distributed in Kadapa, 39,000 LEDs distributed in Kurnool and 2,000 LEDs in Chittoor on December 14, 2021.

She said that along with Andhra Pradesh, four States - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana - were selected for distribution of LED bulbs.

The entire spending for the distribution of LED bulbs will be borne by CESL and there would not be any financial burden on the AP Power Utilities or State Government. The consumer will have to pay Rs 10 per LED bulb and rest of the cost is met by CESL.

LED bulbs are energy efficient, high quality and long lasting, consuming 88 per cent less energy when compared to incandescent bulbs. The LED lighting technology lasts 25 times longer than incandescent lighting in general. The LEDs emit very less heat comparing with incandescent bulbs and CFLs which releases 90 per cent and 80 per cent of their energy as heat respectively.