103 ZPTC nominations filed on Day-2

Vijayawada: The nomination process for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections gathered momentum in NTR and Krishna districts on Thursday, with 103 nominations filed for ZPTC seats on the second day. The cumulative number of nominations in the two districts reached 122, with 57 in NTR and 65 in Krishna, including those filed on the first day.

In NTR district, 53 nominations were filed on Thursday for the 16 ZPTC segments, taking the total to 57. Kanchikacherla received the highest number of nominations on the day at seven, followed by Gampalagudem with six. Veerullapadu and Ibrahimpatnam received five nominations each, while Jaggayyapeta and Vatsavai received four each.

Mylavaram, Vijayawada Rural, Tiruvuru and A Konduru received three nominations each on Thursday. Penuganchiprolu, Chandarlapadu, Reddigudem and Vissannapeta recorded two nominations each, while Nandigama received one. No nominations had been filed for the G Konduru ZPTC segment till Thursday. In Krishna district, 50 nominations were filed on Thursday for the 26 ZPTC segments, taking the cumulative tally to 65.

Candidates from the ruling NDA constituents — the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena and BJP — as well as the YSRCP, Left parties and Congress filed nominations accompanied by party leaders and supporters.

With Friday, October 23, being the last day for filing nominations, officials expect a rush at the centres and are taking steps to maintain law and order and facilitate the process.