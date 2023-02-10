12.28 lakh voters data linked with Aadhaar

Vijayawada: District Collector S Dilli Rao informed that they are working on linking Voter data with the Aadhar. He said the district administration will achieve the target set in this regard in a stipulated time. He participated in a videoconference along with Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Joint Collector Nupur Ajay conducted by the State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said so far 12.28 lakh voters' data has been linked with Aadhar. He said that they would chalk out a special action plan for linking leftover voter data in the district.

He said the voter linking process would be 64 per cent in Vijayawada Central and East constituencies. DRO Mohan Rao and others attended the programme.