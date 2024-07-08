12th century inscription lies in utter neglect in Palnadu

Vijayawada: A 12th century inscription lies in utter neglect at Narnepadu village of Muppala mandal in Palnadu district, said Dr E Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation. Based on the information given by M Sivasankar and S Chinaramireddy, history buffs, Dr Reddy rushed to the spot on Sunday and thoroughly examined the inscription slab. Sivanagireddy has sensitised the villagers on the historical importance of the inscription and the need to protect it. The villagers informed him that it was thrown outside the temple during the renovation a few years ago.

Dr Sivanagi Reddy informed that there are six inscriptions on the slab, two dated 1151 CE, another 1198 CE, one more 1266 CE and two more belong to the 12th century with Nandi and Naga sculptures on its top side.

He further added that the 1151 CE inscriptions record gift of sheep towards the perpetual lamps of gods viz., Someswara and Kesavadeva of Srinarayana (Narne) Padu by Kommanamatya and Prolabamatya, Ministers of Velanati Chief Gonka-II respectively and the 1198 CE inscription records a gift of sheep by Valluri Namayanayaka.

A 12th century inscription furnishes information on Gonka-II of the Velanati Telugu Chola branch ruling from Chandolu near Bapatla, his wife Prolambika and appointment of Remmana as the chief of Kammadesa (Kammanadu) and excavation of a tank called Dorasamudra in the village and donation of lands for the daily offerings of the gods and Brahmins for their maintenance according to him. Sivanagireddy appealed to the villagers to shift the inscription inside the temple and erect on its own pedestal and arrange a signage with historical details for the benefit of the visitors and preserve it for posterity.