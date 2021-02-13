1.3 crore for dialysis centre at Tiruvuru

Vijayawada: District Collector A Md Imtiaz on Friday instructed the executive engineer of Andhra Prades Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation G Pravin Raj to construct a building for establishing a dialysis centre at Tiruvuru community health centre. He allocated Rs 1.3 crore for the construction of the building.

In a statement here on Friday, District Girijan Welfare Officer M Rukmangadaiah said that the district Collector also instructed the officials that one of the wards at the community health centre should be immediately converted into dialysis centre.The maintenance of the dialysis centre would-be run-on public-private-partnership mode with the cooperation of the Apollo hospitals.

Joint collector K Mohan Kumar, DCHS Dr K Jyothi Mani and representatives of Apollo hospitals were also present.